The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has opened coronavirus relief funding to people without citizenship status or proof of a Social Security number.
As of Friday, people not eligible for other COVID-19 assistance programs can apply to the Disaster Cash Assistance Program.
Money is available to those who meet income and resource thresholds.
Single individuals can claim up to $383, and the amount increases depending on the household size up to $1,121 for eight or more in a home. Applicants receive a one-time payment in a 12-month period, DSHS spokesperson Norah West said.
The department estimates more than 175,000 households might be eligible.
"Having access to this emergency aid is critically important to helping people meet their immediate, basic needs, like shelter costs, utilities, clothing, minor medical care, household supplies and transportation costs for work," said Babs Roberts, director of DSHS' Community Services Division.
Those approved will be issued an Electronic Benefit Transfer card by mail.
People living in Washington can apply online at WashingtonConnection.org and call Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 to complete the required interview. They also can call the same number and complete the entire application over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.