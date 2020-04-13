OLYMPIA – Three West Coast states will end their orders for most people to stay home and bring back their economies at the same time, Gov. Jay Inslee said today.
Washington, Oregon and California have formed a pact to work together for plans to “restart public life and business,” a news release from Inslee’s office said.
“Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions,” the news release said.
The announcement was made as President Donald Trump is calling for the U.S. economy to reopen on May 1, which is three days earlier than Washington’s current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order” which also limits work outside the home to essential jobs.
Under the agreement, the states will work with their local leaders and communities to adhere to the agreed-upon approach.
The goals of that approach will be to protect populations most at risk for severe consequences, including nursing homes and long-term care facilities; ensure the ability to treat patients with adequate hospital surge capacity and personal protective equipment supplies; mitigate indirect health impacts and protect the public with a system of testing, tracking and isolating cases.
