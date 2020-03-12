In response to growing concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced Tuesday it would create a limited-time special enrollment period for qualified individuals without insurance.
The special enrollment period will run through April 8, 2020.
Individuals seeking special enrollment must contact the customer support center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 1-855-627-9604, or a local certified broker or navigator, request the SEP, and select a plan by April 8 for coverage start date beginning April 1, 2020.
“It is apparent that many in our state have been exposed to this virus and that health insurance will be critical to those seeking treatment,” said Exchange Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “Individuals need to have peace of mind to take care of all health needs, especially if they are at a high risk. Given today’s exceptional circumstances we are enabling those who are uninsured to enroll and gain access to the vital services they may need.”
Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).
For more information, go to https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/.
