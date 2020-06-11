Families in Washington will soon be able to access benefits to help buy groceries for children at home because schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, these food benefits are available to families with children whose schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, and who are eligible for schools' free or reduced-price meal programs.
The benefits will be distributed by early July, and will not impact immigration status, according to a news release. The Department of Social and Health Services received federal approval to implement P-EBT and is partnering with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to distribute the benefits.
Most families who already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as SNAP in Washington state, and whose children already receive free or reduced-price meals do not need to apply. The P-EBT benefits -- a one-time amount up to $399 per eligible child in each household -- will automatically be deposited onto existing EBT cards in early July.
Other families, including those whose children attend a school where meals are free for all students, will need to apply. Families with children who are newly eligible for free or reduced-price school meals must fill out a meal application with their school district before June 30 and before they apply for P-EBT.
Families with children who become eligible for free and reduced-price meals after their school closed may get less than $399 per child. This depends on when a family applied for benefits or when they completed a household income application with their school district.
Families are encouraged to continue participating in grab-and-go meals or emergency food programs at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive P-EBT benefits.
People can apply online at Washingtonconnection.org. The website is available in English and Spanish.
Families who need to apply or who have other questions about P-EBT benefits can call the DSHS Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.