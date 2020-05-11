The robotics class at W.F. West High School has been utilizing their 3D printers to manufacture face shields used by various organizations in Lewis County and beyond, including Valley View Health Center.
Randy Smith, robotics teacher at the high school, with the help of his brother, Jason Smith, a frequent class volunteer, and niece Carissa, keeps the 12 3D printers chugging along and printing the mask shields.
“We were really concerned that we were just going to be spending a tremendous amount of time printing these and them not really being used and what we are seeing is they’re being used,” said Randy Smith.
The 3D printing of a mask shield is a slow process — ranging from an hour and a half to five hours to make one shield depending on the printer and the material, Jason Smith said.
The robotics class has been printing the face shields for about a month now but Randy Smith joked that it “feels like years.”
Randy Smith estimated that they have printed a total of about 700 mask shields so far.
“We weren’t really doing it for credit so we weren’t keeping track of exact numbers,” said Jason Smith.
When a batch of mask shields are completed they are sent to a steel manufacturing company in Seattle, which is spearheading the efforts to deliver the shields to hospitals and organizations in need by taking orders and finding people, organizations or, in this case, high schools that can help fulfill the orders.
“Most of our shields have been going up to Nucor who has been coordinating with Providence and some of the bigger hospitals to fulfill some big orders. We thought things were winding down, but on Monday when I talked to (Nucor) they still have pending orders for 2,000 mask shields,” said Randy Smith.
The blueprint they are using to 3D print the shields was developed by the University of Washington.
“We’re just one school printing these shields. There are high schools and individuals all across the state and all across the nation that are involved in this activity,” said Randy Smith.
Smith, who lives in Morton, said he will come to the high school about every other day to keep the printers running and work on various repairs around the robotics classroom/shop. Jason Smith, who lives nearby in Chehalis will stop in on the other days to keep the printers operating.
W.F. Wesr had a supply of their own filament, the material used to create the shields, and Nucor donated four cases. Jason Smith said that filament has a shelf life and with the students not at school to use it, it was advantageous for the school to use the filament to print the mask shields now.
“The school had a stockpile of old filament that was not used with the current printers so we figured out how to utilize that and use up this old filament that was sitting in cupboards and so we put it to good use,” said Jason Smith.
There are eight 3D printers being used to print the mask shields and four more at his home.
“I think we’ll keep doing it as long as it is actually serving the community and fulfilling a need, but at some point, normal supply chains will catch back up again and hospitals certainly prefer using stuff from their medical supplier than using stuff that is printed at a high school. So at some point that demand will go away,” said Jason Smith.
He said that he was hesitant at first to commit to printing so many mask shields wondering if medical staff was really going to use them. But then he said he started seeing news stories about COVID-19 and noticed that some of the doctors were using the 3D printed equipment in the field.
“It’s been exciting for people to feel like they are able to contribute and it’s interesting — it’s not something you would normally expect to be acceptable to say, ‘Hey we’re going to use these supplies in our hospital’ but when you have no other option, it’s interesting to see this community of makers throughout the world who, in most cases are volunteering their time and supplies, are ultimately trying to contribute to the effort worldwide, not only in our community,” said Jason Smith.
