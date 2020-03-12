W.F. West High School will be closed Friday and reopen Monday after a deep cleaning following a staff member’s report of an “unsubstantiated respiratory illness,” according to a letter from the district.
According to the school district, the Lewis County Health Department advised that the classroom could be disinfected and that the district would not be required to close. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the district said it would close the school for all activities beginning Friday until the school reopens on Monday. A deep cleaning will take place while the school is closed.
All other Chehalis schools are operating on normal schedules Friday.
“Custodians continue to concentrate their work on daily sanitation of ‘high-touch’ areas such as table tops, door knobs, light switches, etc.,” the district wrote. “Buses are being sanitized at the end of each day.”
Field trips, special events, sports and other activities are being evaluated by the district on a case by case basis.
See the full letter at chehalisschools.org.
