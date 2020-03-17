Visiting Nurses thrift store locations will suspend retail operations due to COVID-19, but will keep their medical equipment bank open and continue to accept donations from the community, the nonprofit announced Monday.
For access to Visiting Nurses Foundation Medical Equipment Bank Program, please call (360) 623-1562 or stop by a location and ring the doorbell at the donation or dock area at the respective location.
The organization will also coordinate a nutritional meal ordering and delivery program for vulnerable adults who cannot leave their homes.
Additional details about the temporary Visiting Nurses Foundation meal delivery program will be announced at a later date. Visiting Nurses Foundation staff are coordinating with local food establishments to serve the program.
For more information, go to VisitingNursesFoundation.org.
