With his car keys, Geoff Baird attacked a box that had just come from China to the parking lot at a UW Medicine office in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Baird, who manages UW Medicine’s laboratories, ripped greedily into the cardboard.
“Tubes and swabs!” he called out, holding a vial with hot-pink liquid sloshing inside.
Amazon workers unloaded another 83 boxes filled with critical COVID-19 testing kits. Baird rushed to his lab to verify their quality.
“Hopefully it’s not Q-tips and Kool Aid,” he said.
The unboxing was a climactic scene in a frenzied, weekslong global logistics project involving Anita Nadelson, a Seattle businesswoman who typically imports items like dry erase boards; a mystery doctor who is a brother-in-law of the boss of Strawberry, a Chinese saleswoman and business contact of Nadelson; and Jeff Wilke, one of the most powerful executives at Amazon.
Their story and the international cast of characters brought together for this public-health mission illustrates the lengths authorities and scientists are willing to take to increase testing, perhaps the most important metric as officials consider lifting social- and physical-distancing restrictions.
“If you loosen up before you have the ability to really ramp up your testing and case finding and contact tracing, this epidemic can rebound quite vigorously,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health — Seattle & King County.
But without test kits, laboratories can’t produce more results.
For weeks, Washington state has been short on testing kits containing nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs and a liquid that preserves specimens for diagnostic testing.
Baird, the interim chair of the University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine, said the UW Medicine Virology Lab can process some 5,000 specimens a day. On Tuesday, the lab processed just 1,953, according to the lab’s Twitter account.
“We can do more testing than what we are doing,” Baird said, adding that in recent weeks he had been barraged with requests from health officials and hospitals for testing kits. “It’s an important bottleneck.”
The solution he sought underscores just how fragile the medical supply chain remains, how competitive the market for has become.
Shortages of everything
The nationwide shortages of testing materials fall into two main categories: the supplies needed to take a sample and transport it to the laboratory, and the items needed for analysis.
“It’s like everyone is trying to bake a cake at the same time,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of health research and policy at Stanford Medicine. “... There are shortages of everything in the recipes.”
NP swabs — thin sticks with furry tips that medical professionals stick up a person’s nose until they can scrape the palate where the nasal and oral cavities meet — are running low nationwide.
Once the sample is taken, it’s placed into a vial with a solution called viral transport media, meant to keep the specimen from drying and disintegrating.
Right now, orders for transport media are backlogged. To make up for the shortage, some labs have been producing their own solution. Nonetheless, many hospitals are still lacking.
“Even though anyone can get tested, people who have test kits are essentially rationing them to patients with the most severe symptoms,” said Cassie Sauer of the Washington State Hospital Association.
On the analysis side, a chemicals shortage has plagued testing nationally for about a month, said Omai Garner, the lab director of clinical microbiology for UCLA Health.
“It has been a constant struggle, a constant negotiation with vendors,” said Garner, whose lab performs about 800 COVID-19 tests a day.
Under the initial test procedure approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), labs needed a particular chemical to extract RNA from the virus, Garner said. Supplies quickly dwindled.
The federal government’s approval of more types of tests partially closed that gap. Now, labs depend on commercial-testing manufacturers to provide kits with a proprietary assortment of solutions or chemicals, collectively known as reagents. The manufacturers themselves are now running short on reagents. That’s slowed the production of lab test kits.
“If companies don’t have enough manufacturing capabilities to meet the need, then that has to be addressed at the federal level,” Garner said.
In Washington state, hospitals have mostly had to fend for themselves in the marketplace for testing supplies, Sauer said, although the state has been procuring some materials. There’s no central way to monitor facilities’ testing inventory in the state.
Shortages have been nearly constant. Less than a week after the COVID-19 outbreak was first identified at a King County nursing facility, local health officials already were asking for testing kits.
Public Health — Seattle & King County on March 4 sent state officials a list of supplies it needed for the Life Care Center of Kirkland staff, asking for 200 nasal and throat swabs, and the same number of test tubes to transport the specimens, according to records reviewed by The Seattle Times.
During roughly two weeks in March, government agencies and healthcare organizations submitted at least 45 requests for swabs or testing supplies, according to a Times review of Washington state Military Department request logs.
“I know how to get anything made”
The path toward new swab supplies began with a simple gesture from a friend.
“... Been asking my factories in China to try to get N95 masks,” Nadelson, co-owner of a design firm, texted Baird on March 16. A supplier had offered 30. “Is that worth having sent, or wait for more?”
Better to wait, Baird wrote. N95 respirators are needed by the thousands.
“The real shortage nationally is nasopharyngeal swabs,” he told Nadelson, launching her on a quest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.