Since Lewis County entered phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan on June 19, more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. The trend has caused county officials to look toward hospitals, making sure they’re ready for an influx of patients, just in case they need to be.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said after the rise in cases occurred throughout the county, his department contacted its healthcare partners to assess their respective situations.
“Thus far, we haven’t learned of any concerning hospitalization rates,” Anderson said. “We also know that oftentimes, hospitalization doesn’t occur at the same time as a positive test. So, there can be a lag from increase of positive tests, to increased hospitalization.”
The county’s seen a total number of 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Washington state Department of Health’s most recent data has reported 14 total county residents have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, those close to the situation are saying that could change.
According to Dr. Kevin Caserta, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Providence Southwest Washington, the entire Providence system of hospitals — 51 locations in total — saw its highest number of people admitted for COVID-19 on Monday.
“If people aren’t maintaining appropriate precautions, we are going to absolutely see more people who are sick enough to require hospitalization,” Caserta said.
He continued by saying that most people who contract the disease actually become the most sick halfway through the course of the virus, which Caserta pointed to as day six or day seven of the illness.
That’s when he said patients see an “enormous inflammatory response” referred to as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which causes them to become sick and in some cases causes death.
“The other thing that we’re seeing right now, is the population that is developing coronavirus tends to be a younger population,” Caserta said. “It would only take one potential individual who’s working with more elderly or frail people and we could have significant morbidity and mortality from this vulnerable population.”
As of now, Valley View Health Center CEO Gaelon Spradley said the supply chain for personal protective equipment for the hospitals has been effective, but the concern rests in increasing cases at both the county and state levels and the impact that could have on those supplies.
Lewis County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Andy Caldwell said he wants to make sure the needs of the hospitals are met as it pertains to supplies, given the rising case numbers. He said it’s as simple as contacting the hospitals and checking in on their needs.
“It’s nothing new, I was doing it pretty regularly through the beginning months of this,” Caldwell said. “However, as cases seemed to level off, the need for checking with them on a regular basis kind of went to a back burner. More than anything, as we see an increase in cases, I just want to make that a new priority.”
Spradley pointed to the response of the community as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.
“I think it’s possible that our community has grown weary of defensive posture, like the risk is gone,” Spradley said. “When you overlay that with strong political feelings, one way or the other, it certainly affects behavior.”
From Spradley’s perspective, the uptick in cases at the county level has tested the plans outlined in the county’s application to move through the phases.
“It certainly creates a great deal of anxiety, that we’re being tested now to make sure that our capacity is intact,” Spradley said. “I hate to be fearful, but if the number of cases continues to rise at the rate it has in the past two weeks, I think we’ll absolutely have some capacity problems.”
The importance of forward thinking was stressed by Anderson. He said his department doesn’t aim to overextend, but at the same time, wants to be ahead of the curve should a response be needed.
“Nobody wants to cry wolf in COVID-19,” Anderson said. “We never want to overespond or say hospitals are about to be overrun because we have some new cases. No, that’s not what we want to do, but you don’t want to fail on the other side of that either.”
Providence Centralia and its caregivers have emphasized the preparation for an influx of new cases that require hospitalization and are ready to respond if needed, according to Caserta. Still, he pointed to the steps the community could take to help prevent increased hospitalizations from happening.
He also said the county might have to revert back to phase two restrictions if the virus isn’t taken more seriously.
“People aren’t maintaining the correct precautions that they need to protect the community,” Caserta said. “We need to do everything we can to protect the community and wearing a mask is a very small sacrifice.”
He called the work to prepare the hospital and maintain its readiness has been a critical part of the county’s overall response. Caserta continued by saying the hospital remains ready for a surge, but acknowledges steps need to be taken to prevent that from happening.
“We need the partnership of the community to prevent it,” Caserta said. “We could become Yakima in two weeks, if people aren’t cautious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.