As of this Thursday, 31,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Washington, with another 29,250 expected in a second shipment by the end of the week.
Lewis County was set to receive 975 doses in the second of those shipments. Most counties received the same amount, except for large counties including Yakima, Spokane, Pierce, King, Clark and Benton counties.
The total 62,400 doses expected to be delivered in Washington this week to 39 sites in 29 counties, including 1,950 doses going to three tribes, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Thursday, 1,159 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state, according to DOH.
As of Wednesday, there were 280 clinics in 37 counties enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses. Providers will tell vaccine recipients when to receive their second dose.
Another 74,100 doses of the vaccine were expected to arrive in Washington next week and another 85,800 the following week. However, DOH announced Thursday afternoon that the state would only receive 44,850 doses in its next shipment.
“We were not given an explanation as to why our allocation was reduced, and we do not currently have allocation numbers beyond next week,” the DOH stated in a news release.
The reduction did not affect this week’s 62,400 doses received by the state.
“This reduction does not change our commitment to getting all allocated doses out to health care providers and people in Washington at risk of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Our focus is on the vaccines we are receiving and making sure health care providers and long-term care facilities are ready to give those vaccines. We are thankful we still have doses to allocate, and look forward to understanding our allocations beyond next week.”
The DOH also announced Thursday afternoon that an FDA advisory panel had recommended the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
If the FDA issues the EUA, the Moderna vaccine will then be vetted by the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
“If approved by this workgroup, we expect to receive our first allocation of 128,000 Moderna vaccine doses early next week,” the DOH stated in a news release Thursday night. “Next week’s media briefing will include updates about this process.”
(2) comments
I just heard that the allocation to Washington state has been cut by 40%.
Well, that's useless, isn't it? I mean, it's not even useful as a conspiracy theory. From whom did you hear this? Why should we care?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.