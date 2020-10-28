Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported six new cases of COVID-19 each Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the county’s total since March to 736.
Two of Wednesday’s cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, one is in district 2 and three are in district 3.
One is under 20, one each are in their 20s, 30s and 40s and tw are in their 60s.
Of Thursday’s cases, three are in district 1, two in district 2 and one in district 3. One is in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s.
The recovered total jumped by 39 Wednesday, and another five were added Thursday, bringing that number to 387. Recoveries are defined as people who are still alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
