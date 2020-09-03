Lewis County Public Health is recommending that schools consider in-person instruction as soon as Sept. 28 for all kindergarten classes as well as middle and high school laboratory and CTE classes. The recommendation is a reversal from last month, when public health officers followed Thurston County’s lead in recommending distance-learning only for the start of the school year.
School started this week for many Lewis County districts.
Public health officials told county commissioners Thursday that under the new recommendation, in-person kindergarten class sizes would be dependent on how much physical space schools have in order to maintain 6 feet of distance. Middle and high school technical courses would be in groups of five, according to public health Director J.P. Anderson.
“To think that we won’t have any cases of COVID in school, that a child won’t get sick, isn’t realistic. We will see that,” Anderson said. “It’s a matter of being able to mitigate those risks, and if that happens, respond quickly.”
Public health officials characterized the strategy as aggressive, and cited lower numbers of positive COVID cases this week, although they said the decrease could be a blip rather than a long-term trend.
In a press release Thursday, the county urged schools that pursue in-person learning to utilize masks, social distancing, and other health precautions. Strategies such as staggering schedules and screening students for symptoms were also encouraged.
The recommendation is the work of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services as well as the Lewis County Schools Workgroup, which is composed of superintendents, pediatricians, and Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood.
“I am encouraged by your efforts on behalf of Lewis County families,” Wood wrote in the press release. “Keeping our students and educational and support staff healthy is essential to the health of our county.”
The Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting with public health officers at 5 p.m. Thursday and encourage community members to participate via Zoom. According to Anderson, the workgroup will continue to meet each week to evaluate how to safely re-open schools.
“We’re going to keep building as we fly,” Anderson said. “We want to weigh the public health risks of COVID, and we want to weigh the public health risks of students not being in school, the impact that has on families, and the impact that has on students and their wellbeing.”
The county’s recommendations contradict Gov. Jay Inslee’s state-wide recommendation for schools, which asks that high-risk counties engage in distance only learning, with a possible exception for students with special needs. As of Sept. 2, Lewis County is still considered high-risk due to its rate of newly diagnosed cases.
However, county commissioners welcomed the recommendation as good news, commending public health officers for prioritizing technical education that can’t be realistically completed online.
“I’m really pleased to hear that,” Commissioner Gary Stamper said. “Lewis County once again is going to be doing things that other counties are going to be looking at, for sure.”
I think it's wise advice From Lewis County Health. Guvmint is usually fighting the last war or behind the curve on big issues, but I believe that attention span of everyone in the country for the COVID-19 crises is waning and the "epidemic" is also on it's way out. The virus will still be around and precautions will still be taken but it's just going to be another risk like catching the flu in the public mind. Treatments are better and with 6 million people in the U.S. who have tested positive so far, the cat is out of the box and we are not going to prevent transmission. Look to the source of the virus China, who is six months ahead of the curve from us. Everything is going back on line in China - education, travel, business, and industry.
