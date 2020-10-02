Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced the county’s fifth death from complications of COVID-19.
The person was in their 80s. This is the county’s first COVID-19 death since August.
An additional eight people have also tested positive, bringing the total cases to date to 587.
Of the new cases, four with in County Commissioner District 2 and four were in district 3.
One person is in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
An additional 18 people are now considered recovered, meaning they are still alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
