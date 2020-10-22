After several days of relatively low case counts, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 699 since March.
Eleven of the new cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, three are in district 2 and four are in district 3
One person is under 20, four are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, one is in their 60s and three are in their 70s.
Four more people also now meet the definition of recovered, meaning they are not hospitalized and alive 28 days after their diagnosis. The total number considered to be recovered is now 324.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.
Both live in Lewis County Commissioner District 1 and both are in their 50s.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
