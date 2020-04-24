United Way of Lewis County knew the show had to go on, even if the only way was for Chef’s Night Out to become a Chef’s Night In.
The organization’s annual Chef’s Night Out event is its biggest fundraiser. This year, it was scheduled to take place on June 20, with more than 260 guests expected to attend and a goal of raising $100,000.
According to Executive Director Debbie Campbell, the current directives on social distancing pushed the group to start brainstorming alternatives.
“With the ‘Stay Healthy, Stay Home’ order, we put our creative thinking hats on and after evaluating our options, decided it was best to cancel the in-person event, yet still engage with our donors with a new way with Chef’s Night IN,” Campbell said in a release.
After some conversations with the United Way of Lewis County board and some research into how the event could still take place under the current circumstances, Development Director Angela French said the plan started to come together for Saturday, May 2 at 6 p.m.
“What kind of came out of conversations is what we see now,” French said. “Because we rely so heavily on our community support through these events, how can we keep the health and safety of our guests and our community in the forefront and still have some sort of event where they can stay home and still support United Way?”
Using an auction software called MaxGiving, live and silent auctions are still going to take place. Participants will be able to bid on a vacation to Mexico, a cruise, a duck hunting experience and many other options provided by United Way donors. French says there will be something for everybody available during the auction, which will run from 6 p.m. May 2 through 5 p.m. May 5 according to United Way of Lewis County’s website.
Participants can buy into the event at three ticket levels. The V.I.P and dinner package ticket holders both get dinner for two — including a bottle of wine and desert — prepared by a team of chefs from around Lewis County, as well as access to the auction. Delivery within a 15-mile radius from Chehalis is included for V.I.P ticket holders, while those who purchase second-tier tickets can pick up their dinner at Mackinaw’s. V.I.P tickets cost $100 and the dinner package is priced at $50
For those interested in solely participating in the auction, the online auction ticket is $25 and provides access to the software, with no dinner included.
“This is a learning moment for us, that’s what we’re calling it,” French said. “We’re still ironing stuff out as we speak, but the decision to take this event virtually happened about two weeks ago. We have had just a few short weeks to figure out, from start to finish, how to do a virtual event.”
The process of adapting the event has been largely collaborative, French says. She also credits the work of the team of local chefs who have come together to adjust their approach for the event on the fly.
The team includes Laurel Khan of Mackinaw’s, Jay Ryan of Hub City Grub, Darin Harris of Boccata, Dawn Merchant of Dawn’s Delectables, and Kevin Bray of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel.
From Khan’s perspective, it’s in her nature to quickly form a new process.
“As a chef, we have to adapt constantly,” Khan said. “So, we have this ability to adapt really quickly and make stuff happen. That’s what you do in the kitchen, you make it happen.”
She added that when she was approached with the opportunity to help United Way of Lewis County, it was a no-brainer.
“I was like, ‘yeah, I’m doing this,’” Khan said. “It goes back to just a time of giving and, I hope it gives me humility more than anything, I mean, I’m pretty damn cocky as a chef, without a doubt, that is there, but I’m learning that I like this other, softer side of me, that (cares) about what’s going on and I can bring value to an event or to others around me.”
French said they anticipated losing some guests for this year’s event, but added United Way has been really impressed by those who have decided they still wanted to participate.
Just over a week until the event’s scheduled date, about 125 people have purchased tickets.
“Our goal was, if we can reach half of that, half of our (expected) 275, we will be very happy,” French said. “We’re very, very close to that right now. People still have over a week to get their tickets and make their reservations.”
The response has invoked optimism within French and the others at United Way.
“Right out of the gate, we had a lot of people on the first and second day when we opened this up, make reservations,” French said. “That really gave us a lot of hope, it made us extremely happy that people were still wanting to participate.”
Visit https://www.lewiscountyuw.com/chefs-night to purchase tickets and learn more.
