With donations from local groups and a grant from a Seattle-based brewery, United Way of Lewis County has secured $20,000 in funds to help restaurant and bar employees through its “Lewis County Restaurant and Bar Employees Relief Fund.”
The fund was created through donations from the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team, Centralia Downtown Association, Security State Bank, and The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and a $4,000 grant from Georgetown Brewing Company in Seattle.
The money has already funded more than 80 $250 gift cards that will be distributed to restaurant and bar workers in Lewis County.
“The impacts, both short and long term, of the COVID-19 pandemic have created an economic crisis for restaurant and bars nationwide; Lewis County is no exception,” said Debbie Campbell, Executive Director of United Way of Lewis County. “Our restaurants, bars, and their employees are all in need. We are grateful United Way of Lewis County was able to collaborate with these community partners recognizing the need and providing support to those who work in this deeply impacted industry. Families should not have to choose their rent over groceries or their utilities.”
Lewis County residents who worked in the restaurant or bar industry in 2020 can apply to get one of the VISA gift cards by completing an application at www.lewiscountyuw.com/employee-relief-fund. In-person application can be done by appointment by calling 360-748-8100 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Gift cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications must be received by Dec. 16 and proof of employment is required.
“We are hopeful this VISA gift card will help keep Lewis County families afloat during these challenging times and we hope to secure more donations to help more families in need,” Campbell said.
For more information, contact United Way of Lewis County at 360-748-8100 or by email at development@lewiscountyuw.com.
