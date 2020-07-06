After a successful transition online with the Chef’s Night In fundraiser, United Way of Lewis County is adapting another one of its staple events to the era of social distancing.
The organization will host its 14th annual Power of the Purse event at 6 p.m. August 4.. The event will feature both a live and silent auction where participants can bid on purse packages, accessories and designer handbags.
All of the proceeds of the auction and ticket sales will benefit United Way’s 30 by 2030 campaign to lift 30 percent of Lewis County families out of poverty by 2030.
“We thank our community for their commitment to our mission of lifting 30 percent out of poverty by 2030,” Executive Director at United Way of Lewis County Debbie Campbell said in a release. “The community’s support is critical now more than ever, and we appreciate the continued generosity.”
When it came to adapting the event to its online format, United Way of Lewis County Development Director Angela French said the work with Chef’s Night In provided a road map for the process.
“That experience that we had, transitioning Chef’s Night Out to be a virtual event, we learned a lot along the way,” French said. “It really set a strong path for knowing what to do with future events.”
She added that as the planning for Power of the Purse continued, there was optimism surrounding the possibility of hosting an in-person event in August. French said the county’s positive cases and phased reopening forced United Way’s hand.
“We had to make that decision again to take this event virtual,” French said. “But, it made it a little easier because we had that experience.”
Those looking to participate will have the option of doing so in three different ways. French said the ticket package United Way is hoping people consider is the $500 Summer Party Pack, which includes a charcuterie platter from Once Upon a Thyme, desserts from Dawn’s Delectables, the non-alcoholic ingredients to make Sangria and eight commemorative glasses, all delivered to a Lewis County location by a United Way “cabana boy.”
Less expensive options include a two-person pack for $100 dollars, which comes with the same perks as the Summer Party Pack, just modified for a smaller party and without delivery, as well as a $25 event ticket that only allows access to the auction.
French said the goal of the event is to provide its patrons the opportunity to network and enjoy themselves around others safely.
“It’s going to be a beautiful summer evening, let’s get together in small groups,” French said. “If you wanted to host a Summer party at your house or you wanted to get eight of your coworkers together and have a gathering at a local park, we want to encourage some of the woman’s camaraderie, but doing it in a safe way.”
So far, French says county residents have been very interested in the event, citing the curiosity surrounding its virtual format. She also thinks that while Chef’s Night In prepared United Way for hosting these events, it served as a pilot for those in the community as well.
“Fundraising is still possible and in a climate like this, when the need is so great because of the effects of COVID and families and individuals needing more support from these local non-profits,” French said. “By getting creative like this, it has definitely piqued the interest of more people in our community.”
United Way’s presence in the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is vital, according to French. She said the organization has always been looked upon to help lead the effort in times of distress and it’s important, regardless of the challenges, that United Way continues to stay relevant.
As it pertains to the events specifically, French says they’ve created a “bright spot” for the Lewis County community.
“We’re in a very tough time right now where it’s really easy to be brought down emotionally,” French said. “It kind of brings back that social emotional piece, that this is something that’s happy and that people can look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.