Unemployment in Lewis County has dropped about six points since it peaked at 16.6 percent in April, according to unemployment data for June provided by the Employment Security Department (ESD).
For the month of June, the ESD’s data states that 10.3 percent of Lewis County’s civilian workforce is unemployed, or about 3,500 workers.
June is the first month where the unemployment data took a significant dip since it hiked up 10 points and surpassed double digits in April, with May’s revised data showing only a .9 drop in unemployment.
Lewis County is one of 16 Washington counties to report double-digit unemployment rates with many others just narrowly under 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.