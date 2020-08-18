Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) announced Tuesday that two more Lewis County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 284.
One of the new patients is in their 20s, the other is in their 40s. No new recoveries or deaths were reported. Twenty-nine Lewis County residents with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness.
Both of these two new patients live in Commissioner District 1. New case totals by
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.