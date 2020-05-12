Director of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services J.P. Anderson confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county during a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.
One person is in their 40s, the other is in their 50s.
“That was kind of late-breaking information we just got in the last half-hour,” Anderson said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re working on that and obviously (it’s) disappointing to hear that.”
Anderson also confirmed no additional recoveries have been reported, holding the number at 16 recoveries in the county.
As of May 11 at 11:59 p.m., the Washington state Department of Health is reporting 1,532 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 2.1 percent of those tests yielding a positive result.
Three of Lewis County’s 32 confirmed cases have resulted in death.
(1) comment
It appears Lewis County will not be allowed to jump opening up phases as long as the new cases continue. It might be time to get serious about doing the things that can be done to stop the spread which will require some enforcement to stop some of the stuff which is still putting the populace at risk. Agree or not, unless the state changes the criteria, we have to play the game. That means doing what it takes to stop the new cases so we can move ahead with the opening plans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.