Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) announced Thursday afternoon that two more county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to seven.
The two new cases are a person in their 30s and a person in their 70s.
LCPHSS Deputy Director and Epidemiologist John Abplanalp said results are coming back in two to three days this week, faster than the previous week.
Officials noted in a press release Wednesday that they are prevented by law from divulging personal information about the people who have tested positive.
“One of the greatest risks with COVID-19 is the fact that people can pass it to one another before they even know they are sick,” according to Abplanalp.
Before any symptoms start, he said, nobody knows if they are infectious, or if anyone around them is infectious.
“That is why social distancing is so important. It doesn’t let people get close enough to each other to pass the disease, even when they don’t feel sick,” Abplanalp said.
Residents are also encouraged to self-quarantine if they feel ill with any cough, fever or problems breathing.
Abplanalp said that without social distancing and self-quarantine, a person can unwittingly spread the coronavirus to friends, co-workers, and loved ones for up to two weeks.
“Let’s say someone becomes infectious, but has no symptoms for a couple of days. They can spread the disease during that time. Then, they start feeling kind of sick for a few days, then they get sick enough to meet criteria for testing. Test results can take up to 5 days to confirm they have COVID-19. That’s up to two weeks where that individual could be infecting others,” Abplanalp warned.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
Information about coronavirus is also available at doh.wa.gov.
With that 2 week lag and the fact that some people are asymptomatic, it's likely that Lewis County has a couple of hundred people infected at this time at least. The Urban counties are 3-4 week ahead of us in the cycle. We are doing the right stuff. We still have a chance at control by more testing and quickly mapping back potential exposures whereas that was lost in places like King county over a month ago and now they are just in a mitigation strategy.
