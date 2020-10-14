Two more Lewis County residents have died from complications due to COVID-19, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
There have now been 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Lewis County, six of which have been in the past two weeks.
Both residents were in their 80s and neither was hospitalized.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were also announced Wednesday, three of which were in Lewis County Commissioner District 2 and one was in district 3. Three are under 20 years old and one is in their 60s. There have now been 649 cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Six more people are considered recovered, meaning it has been 28 days since they were diagnosed and they are not hospitalized and still alive. The total number of local recovered cases is 296.
