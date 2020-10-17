Two more deaths and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Lewis County Public Heath and Social Services on Saturday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases since March to 668 and the total number of deaths in the county attributed to the virus to 12.
The deaths reported Saturday were both individuals in their 80s who were not hospitalized at the time. Two deaths of individuals in their 80s were also reported earlier in the week. They also were not hospitalized at the time.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services doesn’t release additional information on the locations of the deaths or whether they’re from an ongoing outbreak.
The county also stopped releasing the number of cases by ZIP code after doing so for just one day.
The county saw significantly fewer confirmed cases in the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, with a total of 27. In the two weeks prior, the county had 69 and 72 cases, respectively.
See the most recent weekly update from the county, published prior to the recent deaths, here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/media/documents/10-15-20_weekily_covid-19_update.pdf.
