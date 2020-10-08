Lewis County Public Health and Social Service announced two more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county to eight total and four in the past seven days.
The county’s sixth death was announced Wednesday. That person was in their 70s and was not hospitalized at the time of their death.
The deaths announced Thursday were a person in their 70s and a person in their 90s, neither of whom was hospitalized at the time of their death.
Three new cases were also announced Thursday. All three are in County Commission District 1 and in their 70s. Another 12 people are considered recovered, meaning they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after their diagnosis.
As of Thursday, a total of 618 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis County since March, including 69 the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 and 72 the previous week.
The county currently has four outbreaks, defined as one or more linked cases, at congregate care facilities, as of Oct. 3.
