Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 329.
One more resident meets the county’s definition of “recovered,” which means they are still alive and are not hospitalized 28 days after symptom onset. There are now 151 residents considered to be recovered.
One of the four new patients is in their 40s, the other is in their 80s. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
