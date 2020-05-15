Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 34.
Both cases were found in residents in their 50s.
According to Abplanalp, both cases were confirmed in Commissioner District 3, covering East Lewis County, which now has eight of the county’s 34 cases. In addition, eight of the 34 confirmed cases are in residents between the ages of 50-59.
As of Friday, 19 of the 34 residents who have tested positive have ultimately recovered and three cases have resulted in death.
“We’ll have an update to that (recoveries) number on Monday as more cases become eligible for assessment,” Abplanalp said.
According to the Washington state Department of Health, 1,611 tests have been administered in Lewis County as of May 13 at 11:59 p.m. and two percent have yielded a positive result.
“There is an ongoing investigation which could have pretty significant implications in the number of cases that we’re going to have in the short term,” Abplanalp said. “We will have a much better idea when we get some test results back, so by Monday of next week, we should have a really good idea of what situation we’re dealing with.”
