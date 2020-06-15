Two Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Lewis County, Total of 40

Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson announced on Monday that two additional Lewis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 40.
One resident lives in Commissioner District 1 and the other lives in Commissioner District 2. Both are in their 60s.
Of the county’s 40 cases, 22 residents from District 1 have tested positive and 16 have ultimately recovered. District 2 has seen 10 confirmed cases with eight recoveries, and eight residents of District 3 have tested positive, with seven recoveries.
Cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County have been most prevalent in residents between the ages of 50 and 59, as 10 cases have been confirmed in residents in that age range, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website. There have been 12 cases confirmed in residents 49 or younger.
As of 3 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 31 county residents had recovered and three cases had resulted in deaths.
According to the Washington state Department of Health’s data dashboard, 2,815 tests have been administered in Lewis County as of 11:59 p.m. on June 13. Of those tests, 1.4 percent have yielded a positive result.
