Lewis County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Both residents are in their 50s, one lives in Commissioner District 1, the other in District 2 and neither is hospitalized. The two additional cases brings the county to 72 cases total, with 33 recoveries and three cases that have resulted in death.
According to LCPHSS, the county has seen 23 cases since moving to Phase 3 on June 19.
“I am worried that our positive test numbers are up, and our percentage of tests coming back positive is up,” Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood said in a release. “It is really going to take a whole-community effort to not only beat COVID-19, but at this rate to prevent sliding back into Phase 2.”
As of Tuesday, 33 cases have been confirmed in District 1, 28 are in residents from District 2 and 11 have been assigned to District 3.
Additionally, LCPHSS announced that 3,184 tests have been administered in Lewis County to date, with 2.3 percent returning positive.
