In an effort to meet the increasing demand due to the lessening restrictions throughout Lewis County, while also adhering to social distancing guidelines, Twin Transit will send back-to-back buses on each route that will arrive at each stop within 5-10 minutes of each other.
According to a release, if the first bus reaches capacity, an “out of service” sign will be displayed and the bus will bypass regular stops. The second bus will then service the route’s remaining stops.
The new service will start on Monday, July 6.
“This model will ensure compliance with capacity restrictions, allow for safe social distancing, and reduce risk, while continuing the service Twin Transit clients depend upon,” the release states.
Twin Transit is encouraging passengers to limit non-essential trips, so those traveling to work, school, medical appointments or going grocery shopping are able to make it to their respective destinations while the new model is in place.
More information on the new model, routes, or bus locations can be found at TwinTransit.org.
