Twin Transit on March 27 donated $10,000 to the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce to buy personal protective equipment for first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is essential that we keep our first responders healthy,” said Twin Transit Community Relations Director Andrea Culletto. “The Chamber is dedicating their time, talents and resources to this important cause and we want to do everything we can to help.”
In partnership with Lewis County’s Department of Emergency Management, the chamber is purchasing and gathering supplies for first responders, hospitals, fire districts, government facilities, police and care clinics. They also donated masks and other supplies toTwin Transit drivers and those they serve on their routes or during senior meal deliveries.
For more information, or to donate, contact the Chamber at 360-748-8885 or email thechamber@chamberway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.