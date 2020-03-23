Twin Transit is extending routes into East Lewis County during the COVID-19 shutdown. The new route began on March 20 and operates four trips per day Monday through Friday until further notice.
Routes will depart from Walmart North Side Bus Stop and loop between Chehalis and Packwood Senior Center via I-5 and Highway 12 from:
• 6:30 am to 9:30 a.m.
• 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Stops
• Salkum Timberland Library
• Mayfield Texaco
• Mossyrock Community Center
• Chevron and Subway in Morton
• Glenoma Grocery
• Gene and Barb’s Grocery
• J & L in Randle
• Randle One Stop
• Packwood Senior Center
• Chehalis Walmart
This route will not service the Onalaska area. If you live in the Onalaska area and need service, please call the number below.
For current departure times, visit TwinTransit.org and click “Find Your Bus.”
Check TwinTransit.org frequently for route updates and other information, and call 360-520-1914 with any questions.
