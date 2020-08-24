In light of COVID-19, the Lewis County Autism Coalition (LCAC) has shifted its Summer Spectrum program to free at-home activities provided over eight weeks for 23 families.
This is the ninth year the LCAC has supported the Summer Spectrum program and although it looks different this year, program coordinator Victoria Romero said that she feels kids are getting more of the program as it’s geared more toward the kids.
“The Summer Spectrum provides valuable social and emotional learning and skill-building for children ages 3 to 7 on the autism spectrum and/or with a developmental disability,” said Bill Weismann, the facilitator with the LCAC.
Romero has developed the kits and supplied everything inside them using the money that would have been used for the in-person event held at Centralia College. Some of the items include kites, model airplanes, puzzles, paints, board games, sand, slime and other items that encourage kids to use their hands while working in an educational aspect to each activity.
The program is funded through the LCAC’s annual operating budget and by moving the program to an at-home model instead of at the college, was able to double the number of families that participated compared to last year although the social aspect of the event was lost.
“When I heard that the college had canceled the event I was disappointed because it’s something that I really look forward to,” said Romero. “I went to the Autism Coalition and asked if I could use the money that is normally spent on the event to purchase kits for families.”
Mossyrock resident Maggie Jara’s daughter Emma is on the autism spectrum and has been receiving the at-home learning kits since the week of July 6 and said that it has been extremely helpful and fun for her daughter.
“I was lucky enough to have a school district that sent a lot of helpful paperwork and packets but it wasn’t really the same. Having these activities that have this sensory part helps a lot. She was calmer and would communicate a little bit better after doing these activities,” said Jara. “It also helped me knowing that they were educational.”
Jara said that Romero provided videos to explain how to utilize each item in the kit and was available if parents had questions.
“It helped me stay focused and not fall into a rut. Special needs parenting is stressful and you’re trying to come up with activities and ideas. You try to give them that sensory input that they need but sometimes you just go blank or run out of oomph,” said Jara.
Jara said that her daughter loved flying the kite in their yard and throwing the model airplane.
Emma was set to start kindergarten in the Mossyrock School District, which is planning to operate with a hybrid in-person, distancing learning model in the fall, but Jara said that she doesn’t think it would be safe for her daughter or those around her because Emma doesn’t like wearing her mask for long.
Jara said she does plan on taking Emma to the Learning Center, an extension of the school for special needs students, which is able to offer activities that are more geared toward kids on the spectrum — similar to the activities provided by the Summer Spectrum program.
Jara said that it was helpful having the Summer Spectrum activities created by a parent of a child on the spectrum.
“Victoria herself has a child on the spectrum, which was comforting, knowing that she has done this activity with her kid and it works. She knows about the roadblocks that could come up and how to keep them engaged in an activity,” she said.
