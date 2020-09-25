Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing Lewis County’s total since March to 517.
Of the new cases, 16 are in County Commission District 1 — the greater Centralia area — one is in district 2 and three are in district 3.
Two patients are in their 20s, one is in their 50s, four are in their 60s, four are in their 70s and 9 are 80 or older.
No new deaths or recoveries were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
