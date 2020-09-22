Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 12 new COVID 19 cases Tuesday, afternoon, bringing the total since March to 488.
Of Tuesday’s cases, all 12 are in Lewis County Commission District 1, which is the greater Centralia area.
Three are in their 50s, three are in their 70s and six are in their 80s.
No new deaths or recoveries were reported.
