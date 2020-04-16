Total State Unemployment Benefits the Highest on Record, State Says

Washington state made history last week, but not the good kind.
The Washington State Employment Security Department paid out more benefits during the week of April 5-11 than any other week in the program’s history, according to new numbers published Thursday.
Since the start of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has shaken Washington state’s economic health down to its core due to state-mandated business and school closures, ESD has distributed more than $250 million in benefits to residents in need since the outbreak started.
“We are taking many steps to help get people their benefits,” Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement. “Among those steps is the rollout of the new federal CARES Act provisions that dramatically expand eligibility for unemployment assistance, increase the weekly benefit amount by $600, and extend the time available for unemployment assistance by 13 weeks.”
Total claims for unemployment insurance raced past half a million last week and now stand at 585,983 as of the end of April 11. Overall, new initial claims of unemployment saw its second week of decline — about 15 percent from the previous week — but last week’s numbers are still the third highest on record and five times more than the peak week of the Great Recession, Employment Security says.
LeVine said ESD plans on expanding its systems Saturday, April 18, to include self-employed workers, independent contractors and other workers who are not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits.
“As a result, we expect to see an even larger surge of claims in the coming weeks. People should also know that they will be paid retroactive to their date of eligibility,” she said.
This comes as Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday, April 13, announced a joint partnership to eventually reopen the economy alongside the governors of Oregon and California.
On Wednesday, Inslee said that reopening the state’s economy would likely happen in a multi-phased transition and not all at once. He also said that there’ll likely be a lot more to do to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re working towards that transition point — we’re working towards it every day,” Inslee said.
The industries that saw the biggest increase statewide in new claims were manufacturing with 33,337 claims, construction with 17,291 claims, retail trades with 15,911 claims, health care and social assistance with 15,911 claims, and accomodation and food services with 11,223 claims.
Locally, Lewis County saw a 32 percent decline in the number of initial unemployment claims from the week prior, according to data from Employment Security. There were 1,153 claims filed in Lewis County the week ending on April 11.
Most of those new claims came from the following industries: specialty trade contractors, construction of buildings, ambulatory health care services, food and drink services and other non-disclosed sectors.
On April 15, Employment Security published its monthly employment report for March. In it, the department says statewide unemployment increased from 3.8 percent to 5.1 percent during the month.
Paul Turek, economist for ESD, said the impacts of social distancing measures put on due to the spread of coronavirus likely weren’t in the March report, but will likely be seen in April’s report.
“Although we have seen widespread closings of schools, restaurants, and theaters, these actions largely took effect starting the week of March 16, after most workers would have been counted,” Turek said in a statement. “As a result, even if some firms started laying off workers as early as the second week of March, many still would have worked or received pay for at least part of the payroll period including the 12th, and thus their loss of employment is not yet fully reflected in the March report.”
Nationwide, more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last four weeks, The New York Times reported this week.
