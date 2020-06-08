The Timberland Regional Library is still putting on its Summer Library Program in 2020, even if in-person access to facilities has been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 1, TRL launched its Online Summer Library Program, in which participants can access various virtual activities. The program runs through August 31 and sign-up is free for anyone who may be interested.
Brenda McGuigan, a librarian at the Olympia Timberland Library, is a member of the planning team for the Summer Library Program. She said the summer program has always aimed to provide participants with resources during their regular down time from school.
Now, those with the library are hoping everyone can get involved.
“Summer has always been an opportunity for the library to reach families and children while they have extra time to participate in reading, library programs and literacy activities,” McGuigan said. “Our summer program has expanded beyond school-age children and we encourage patrons of all ages, including adults and pre-readers to participate.”
Timberland Regional Library Deputy Director Kendra Jones also pointed to the importance of older readers setting the example for the younger participants.
“It is important to remember that children who see the adults in their lives reading are more likely to be motivated to read themselves,” Jones said in a release.
Participants will be able to track the books they read, share book reviews and engage in other challenges offered by the program. According to McGuigan, the activities aim to encourage reading, as well as promote early learning, literacy and community connections.
“This includes everything from visiting schools in the spring, planning storytimes, book discussions and scheduling a variety of programs and events for patrons of all ages.” McGuigan said. “Everyone is looking for online resources now while schools and other services have moved to online platforms.”
Events that are typically offered in person, such as storytimes and performances, are slated to transition with the summer program as well. McGuigan said the various scheduled events will take place on the Timberland Regional Library YouTube Channel or through Zoom.
The older crowd will have options, too. The program has currently scheduled a trivia night and a celebration for the annual Perseids meteor shower. TRL’s annual teenage convention, NerdiCon, will also move forward as VirtualCon from August 19-31. Centralia Timberland Library Youth Services Librarian Alexis Hardy said the adaptation for the convention wasn’t without its hurdles.
“Our Con events were mostly planned out when everything shut down in March,” Hardy said. “So, we had to start from scratch in a very short period of time and adapt quickly to a virtual format we had never explored before.”
VirtualCon will feature weekly trivia, contests for cosplay, art and face masks and virtual espace rooms.
“We really tried hard to think about what makes the Cons so popular and replicate that virtually,” Hardy said. “Unfortunately the social aspect is incredibly difficult to achieve. We included as many ways for them to connect with each other as we could and while it won't be the same as our big in-person events, we hope that it'll maintain the spirit of them.”
The Timberland Regional Library closed all of its library facilities to the public on March 14. Those who have checked-out items are encouraged to keep them until the libraries reopen, as book drops also remain closed. Late fees will not be assessed.
With counties entering Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” reopening plan, Timberland Regional Library is preparing to offer a “Library Takeout” service for curbside pickup of library materials within the coming weeks.
“Our library staff members are excited to get back to the libraries as soon as we can and begin our Library Takeout curbside service sometime in the very near future,” McGuigan said.
In the meantime, Hardy is hoping the community remembers that the Timberland Regional Library will continue to adapt.
“Libraries provide a sense of community and connection within our towns and with social distancing and people feeling lonely and isolated,” Hardy said. “It's important to remind them that the library is still here for them.”
