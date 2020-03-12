The Timberland Regional Library system announced Thursday it would increase from a “stage one” to a “stage two” response to concerns over coronavirus, meaning libraries will cancel all meetings, events, studies and computer use pending further notice.
Previously the libraries were in a “stage one” emergency response, meaning the system was monitoring the situation and communicating with patrons via social media.
In stage two, library facilities will remain open under “limited use,” according to a news release.
“Library locations become holds pickup, checkout & return, and quick browsing sites only,” the news release states.
Seating areas will also not be available to the public. Library management will also be planning for a stage three emergency response, which would involve closing all library facilities to the public.
For more information, go to trl.org/health-safety-updates.
