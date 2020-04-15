For many Washingtonians, especially those in rural areas, libraries serve as an access point to information — whether it be found in books, on the internet or through other activities offered.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken that away in some cases.
The Timberland Regional Libraries made the decision to cancel all meetings and activities at all in Lewis, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Pacific and Mason county locations on March 12 before ultimately closing altogether the following day. Since the closures, utilization of the library’s online resources has increased.
Timberland Regional Library Collection Services Director Andrea Heisel pointed to the new “Stay Connected While the Library is Closed” page on the TRL’s website as the “one stop shop” for anyone looking to use the library’s online platforms.
“We have gotten about 2,000 unique users (on the site) between March and now,” Heisel said. “Our e-resources tend to have a pretty good increase every month anyway because people really like to access those things electronically.”
According to the library’s website, users can access services such as Overdrive for eBooks and audiobooks, Kanopy for various films, NewBank for online access to various local publications and rbDigital for digital magazines.
Some of those partners have provided free resources through their respective platforms.
“Kanopy is providing some free films and they’ve made the Kanopy Kids and the Great Courses films all available for free through the end of May, which is really fabulous,” Heisel said. “We’re just really grateful they’re stepping up to the plate for us.”
With schools closed, Heisel said the pre-existing partnership with many school districts made through the MyTRL initiative has helped the schools remind students of the resources they have at their disposal through the library. Some of TRL’s partners, such as TumbleBooks, have expanded access to their services beyond just the library.
Centralia Timberland Library Manager Susan Faubion said the library has always had resources for students. She remembered adding Scholastic Teachables just before the pandemic and now cited the program, which provides worksheets for students, as a handy resort.
“I’ve been using that, as a parent,” Faubion said. “That, hopefully people are finding and using because that’s a really useful one (resource) right now.”
As far as access to the TRL’s online resources, an online card is all that’s required.
“We do have an online card form where we’ve opened it up to provide (online access to) people who may not have come into one of our libraries before, but they are a citizen of one of the five counties,” Heisel said. “It’s extended access for, I believe it’s three months. In the past, we were only doing 14-day access.”
According to Faubion, a number of people have already started trying to access the library’s eBook catalog. She said she’s also seen others trying to retrieve card information for pre-existing accounts that have long been dormant.
“A really high proportion of the questions (we’ve received), a majority, I would say, are from people trying to get their (library) card number, or their pin number to be able to get online,” Faubion said. “There’s a lot of people, I think, who haven’t been using the library who are starting to use it, now, electronically.”
Still, she acknowledges not everyone in a county with a composition like Lewis County is able to access reliable internet.
Faubion called the reality that many rural residents lack the means to gain online access “terrible.”
“It’s a really hard thing to know that there’s so many people that are being left without services,” Faubion said. “It’s certainly not unique to the library — that’s an issue right now across the board, but it is a real problem and I’m sure there are lots of people that are really missing their library.”
