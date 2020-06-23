Timberland library pickup and return services resume Tuesday at most of its branches, but those services will take place outside the branches because the buildings are still closed to the public, the library system announced.
Here's how pickups will work:
Place library materials on hold online or by calling your branch. Once you've been notified that your holds are ready, which will either be done by email or phone, go to the library between 1-5 p.m. and follow the "library takeout" signs. Call or text the number that is on the sign and follow the directions.
Masks are required for pickups, according to the library. Printing services also are available for pick up.
Here's how returns will work:
Bins will be available between 1-5 p.m. Customers are asked not to use bags, but to place their items directly in the bins and not hand them to staff.
Book donations are not being accepted at this time.
Timberland library also released specific branch information.
Thurston County
Lacey Timberland Library
The branch is undergoing a planned remodel, so it is only accepting returns.
Start date: Tuesday.
Book return schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Olympia Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday.
Tenino Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.
Tumwater Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Yelm Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Mason County
Hoodsport Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.
North Mason Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
Shelton Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Grays Harbor County
Aberdeen Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hoquiam Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Amanda Park Timberland Library
Start date: July 7.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and Saturday.
Elma Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
McCleary Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and Saturday.
Montesano Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Oakville Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Westport Timberland Library
Start date: June 30.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Lewis County
Centralia Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and Saturday.
Chehalis Timberland Library
Start date: June 30.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Mountain View Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Packwood Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
Salkum Timberland Library
Start date: Tuesday.
Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Winlock Timberland Library
This branch is undergoing a larger cleaning project. Curbside service may be offered up to two days per week.
