Timberland

Signs displaying measures for practicing social distancing were on display inside the Centralia Timberland Library in early March, just before the library system closed its physical locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Chronicle File Photo

Timberland library pickup and return services resume Tuesday at most of its branches, but those services will take place outside the branches because the buildings are still closed to the public, the library system announced.

Here's how pickups will work:

Place library materials on hold online or by calling your branch. Once you've been notified that your holds are ready, which will either be done by email or phone, go to the library between 1-5 p.m. and follow the "library takeout" signs. Call or text the number that is on the sign and follow the directions.

Masks are required for pickups, according to the library. Printing services also are available for pick up.

Here's how returns will work:

Bins will be available between 1-5 p.m. Customers are asked not to use bags, but to place their items directly in the bins and not hand them to staff.

Breaking news & more

Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks

SIGN UP

Book donations are not being accepted at this time.

Timberland library also released specific branch information.

Thurston County

Lacey Timberland Library

The branch is undergoing a planned remodel, so it is only accepting returns.

Start date: Tuesday.

Book return schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Olympia Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday.

Tenino Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.

Tumwater Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Yelm Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Mason County

Hoodsport Timberland Library

Start date: June 30

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.

North Mason Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Shelton Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday

Hoquiam Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Amanda Park Timberland Library

Start date: July 7.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and Saturday.

Elma Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

McCleary Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and Saturday.

Montesano Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Oakville Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Westport Timberland Library

Start date: June 30.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Lewis County

Centralia Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and Saturday.

Chehalis Timberland Library

Start date: June 30.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Mountain View Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Packwood Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Salkum Timberland Library

Start date: Tuesday.

Schedule: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Winlock Timberland Library

This branch is undergoing a larger cleaning project. Curbside service may be offered up to two days per week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.