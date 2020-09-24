About 50 people, unhappy that schools had yet to reopen to in-person learning, were set to protest outside Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday.
But about an hour before that noon protest on Lilly Road in Olympia, Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek announced her recommendation that local schools can gradually resume in-person learning, prioritizing high-need students.
That was welcome news for about a half-dozen parents who still showed up to take part in the gathering.
The protest was spearheaded by Olympia School District parents Kelly and Melanie Golob.
Prior to the health officer's announcement, they were set to protest over what they viewed as a lack of transparency about the specific metrics guiding the county on reopening schools.
"They wouldn't say what they were looking for," Melanie Golob said, adding that it was frustrating to wait and watch and be patient.
"We never asked for something to be rushed, we just wanted a plan," she said.
Parent Leif Hatlen also attended on Wednesday, saying he has three children, two of whom go to South Bay Elementary School.
He is working full-time, his fiancee is working full-time, leaving little time to focus on remote learning, he said.
"I am literally working all the time," Hatlen said.
He added he was "so thankful" to hear of the county's slow reopening recommendation.
As for remote learning, Melanie Golob, who works as a project manager, was set to take on another project when schools closed. She was prepared to work and help her children with school.
"I thought I could still work, but it was a non-starter," she said.
Voshte Demmert-Gustafson said she has two children in the Griffin School District, one of whom is making the transition to middle school, but has struggled and missed remote learning meetings online.
"Finding childcare, and keeping them going and excited is hard," she said. "The kids need kids. They need to be around other people."
Demmert-Gustafson also works, which has meant bringing her kids to work, or leaving them with her brother.
"Trying to find places for them to go is a challenge and expensive."
She wants her children back in school, but she also wants it done safely.
"Keep the kids protected, keep the teachers protected, but they need to be around other kids," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.