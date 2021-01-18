Thurston County will join the National Association of Counties and counties from across the nation for a National COVID-19 Memorial Tribute at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Board of County Commissioners will live-stream the tribute on the county's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/thurstoncountywashington.
The tribute will include a moment of silence for each Thurston County resident who has died from the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners will also provide remarks and lower the flag to half-staff in remembrance of those who have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.