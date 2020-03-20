Thurston County Public Health and Social Services confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. These cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases up to eight.
The county reported that the seventh and eighth person to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were two females. One was in her 60s and the other was in her 50s.
Thurston County reported its first case on March 11 and has seen a slow rise in the number of confirmed cases since. COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person through droplets from an infected person, Public Health states.
As of early Friday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide was 1,524. Washington state has also reported the most number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 83 total confirmed.
Thurston County Public Health recommends you take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following things:
• Practice social distancing. This means keeping a distance of about 6 feet between you and other people.
- Avoid crowds.
- Stay home. Skip community events and gatherings.
- If you work, work from home if you can.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• If you are sick, stay home and avoid close contact with others.
For more information on the symptoms of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.