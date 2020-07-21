Thurston County announced 10 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's quickly rising total to 495.
Data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services shows the cases are in:
* A girl between the ages of 10-19;
* Two men and a woman in their 20s;
* A woman in her 30s;
* A man in his 40s;
* A man in his 50s;
* A man in his 60s;
* A man and a woman in their 80s.
In the county, the amount of people are considered "recovered" or "recovering" is at 303 with a total of 43 people having been hospitalized at some point since the first case was announced on March 11. County data also shows the percent of tests coming back positive between July 10 and July 16 was at 4.4 percent.
Over the past two-weeks, from July 6 to July 19, 187 people in Thurston County tested positive for COVID-19, more than double the county's Safe Start Plan Phase 3 target of less than 75 cases in two weeks. The target is based off Washington State's Department of Health's Safe Start Application for Phase 3. which requires less than 25 cases per 100,000 county residents.
IN THE REGION
* Pierce County confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county has 3,829 cases total and 103 deaths.
* Lewis County announced four new cases in the county and that 8 people had recovered from the disease. Of the new cases, one is under age 20, one is in their 20s, another in their 30s and one in their 40s. The county has had 131 cases and three deaths.
* Mason County reported three new cases, bringing their total to 82 with one death.
* Grays Harbor County has not reported any new cases since July 15. So far, the county has 61 cases with one death
AROUND THE STATE NATION AND WORLD
* Washington State's Department of Health is reporting 47,743 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,453 deaths.
* The U.S. has accumulated over 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 and 140,879 deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.
* Globally, 14.6 million people have tested positive for the disease and 608,572 people have died from it.
