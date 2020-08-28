The latest declared COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care facility is being rescinded after staff with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services determined the individual linked with the outbreak was not present at the facility during their infectious period.
Public Health originally reported the outbreak on Wednesday, Aug. 26. An outbreak at a congregate care facility is defined by the county as one or more residents or workers testing positive for COVID-19.
“After additional investigation by our Disease Control and Prevention staff, what we initially identified as a single case linked to a long-term care facility was not in fact linked because the individual was not present at the facility during their infectious period,” a statement from Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek on Thursday read.
With the latest facility scrubbed, the county is currently investigating seven ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities. A total 45 cases have been connected with these seven outbreaks, COVID-19 public information specialist Magen Johnson says, with at least 11 of those tied to an outbreak at the Thurston County Corrections Center.
An additional 10 cases of COVID-19 were also reported by Public Health on Thursday, bringing the net total since the start of the pandemic to 962.
New cases reported Thursday include seven individuals in their 20s, one in their 40s and two individuals in their 50s.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation reported Wednesday on both the regional and nationwide level:
• Washington state on Thursday reported 542 new cases and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 72,703, according to numbers posted on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,674 hospitalizations and 1,890 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available as DOH is updating its reporting system.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,799,046, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 178,998 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
