Thurston County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the weeks total to 13 so far. The county has confirmed 232 cases since March 11.
The two new cases are a woman in her 30's and a man in his 40's, according to data from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
This week has had far fewer diagnoses than previous weeks at 13. Last week 26 people were diagnosed with the disease. The last time numbers were that high was during week 3 in March.
212 people are considered "recovering" or "recovered" by the county and 32 overall have been hospitalized for COVID-19, those numbers have not changed since Tuesday.
IN THE REGION
* Pierce County confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 today and confirmed that two people had died form the disease yesterday.
* Lewis County announced four new cases bringing their total to 61 cases with three deaths.
* Mason County maintains 46 cases with one death.
* Grays Harbor County has gone a week without reporting any new cases of COVID-19. They have had a total of 24 cases with zero deaths.
AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD
* Washington State's case total went up to 30,855 cases on Friday and deaths went up to 1,304, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
* In the U.S., there are more than 2.46 million total cases of the respiratory disease and 124,891 deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.
* Globally, nearly 9.7 million people have been diagnosed at one point with COVID-19 and 491,744 people have died from it.
