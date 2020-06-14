Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thurston County on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 192 cases since the first was reported on March 11.
The majority of the new cases are in young people, with two women and one man in their 20s, a 30-year-old man and 60-year-old man as well.
Of the 192 reported cases, 173 are considered by the county to be "recovered" or "recovering" and are no longer under public health Isolation. The number of hospitalized people remains at 27, and three people have died, according to Thurston County Health and Social Services.
The weeks total is now at 22.
In the region
Pierce County reported 14 new cases on Saturday, bringing its new total to 2,106 cases with 83 deaths. The county estimates that roughly 1,700 people have recovered.
Lewis County's count remains at 38 cases and three deaths as they move into Phase 3 of Washington's Safe Start Plan.
Mason County has 39 cases with one death.
Grays Harbor County has 20 cases and applied for Phase 3 of the Safe Start Plan on June 12.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state was reporting 25,538 cases as of Saturday with 1,213 deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The U.S. had 2.07 million reported cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with over 115,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, 7.8 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 430,000 have died because of it.
