A majority of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday afternoon by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services were found in residents in their 20s and younger.
A total of 12 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, equaling the highest single-day count disclosed by the county since the start of the pandemic back in March.
Of the new cases reported, three are in between the ages of 10 and 19, five are in their 20s, three are in their 30s and one is in their 40s. More information on these cases and others can be found online at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx.
Eight of the new cases were reported in females and four in males, according to the county.
In possibly her final letter to the public on Tuesday, retiring Acting Public Health Officer Dr. Diana Yu said youths should still implement social distancing measures and work to cover their faces and wash their hands, even if they feel healthy.
“Anybody can get infected,” she wrote. “When you become infected, it takes a few days for symptoms to show up. You are contagious for up to two day before you show any signs and for 7-10 days after. You can pass this on if you are not careful with handwashing, covering your nose and mouth, or keeping your distance from others.”
She added that, in general, new cases are affecting young people and noted that the county continues to see disease spread throughout the community.
Yu also said the risk of exposure increases with every activity the public participates in. She emphasized that residents who are at high risk or vulnerable in health should continue to limit their outings.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases in Thurston County stands at 263, with 221 recoveries reported. About five to nine cases have been reported each day, Yu estimated.
Approximately 33 Thurston County residents in total have been hospitalized due to the virus, and four have died due to health complications related to the virus.
Yu also said in her letter that the long-term care center outbreak is “under control” and that they will continue to monitor the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.