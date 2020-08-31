Thurston County ended the week with 69 COVID-19 cases, the lowest weekly total in seven weeks.
The total for the week of Aug. 24-30 also includes six cases announced on Saturday and seven more released on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The seven cases on Sunday were a man in his 50s while everyone else was 40 or younger, including two people between the ages of 10-19, the data show.
The six cases on Saturday were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man and woman in their 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s, according to the county.
Those 20-29, the largest demographic in the county to contract the virus, stands at 220 cases, or 22 percent of the overall total of 992.
Of the overall total, 793 people have recovered or are recovering from the disease, 60 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 12 have died. There also have been seven outbreaks in a congregate care setting. One of those has been the Thurston County Jail.
In the region
-- Pierce County announced 26 new cases on Sunday, increasing the county case total to 6,648. Deaths were unchanged at 146.
-- Lewis County was still reporting 340 cases with four deaths as of Saturday afternoon.
-- Mason County was still reporting 336 cases with one death as of Friday afternoon.
-- Grays Harbor County was still reporting 225 cases with six deaths as of Thursday night.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state is now home to 74,320 cases and 1,905 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., there have been more than 5.9 million cases and 183,000 deaths, Johns Hopkins University data show. Globally, 25 million cases 844,000 deaths have been reported, the data show.
