Thurston County ended the week with 50 cases of COVID-19, the lowest weekly total in several weeks.
Weekly case totals peaked at 107 in July, but since early August the weekly numbers have fallen from 99 to 76 to 71 and then 69 before the 50 cases reported this week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The 50 cases included two new cases on Saturday and seven more on Sunday, the county data show.
The new cases on Sunday were a man in his 70s, two women and a man in their 30s, a man in his 20s and two females, ages 10-19. A woman in her 40s and a boy between the ages of 0-9 were announced on Saturday.
The 50 new cases increased the overall total to 1,042. Of that total, 856 people have recovered or are recovering, 75 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 15 people have died, the county data show.
The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks stands at six, according to the county. That's down from seven last week because an undisclosed skilled nursing facility is no longer having an outbreak.
In the region
-- Pierce County announced 38 cases on Sunday, giving the county 6,942. Deaths were unchanged at 155.
-- Lewis County reported 14 new cases increasing the county total to 378. The new cases were two residents in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 30s and three in their 20s, the data show.
-- Mason County, as of Friday, had 356 cases and one death.
-- Grays Harbor County, as of Thursday night, had 278 cases and six deaths.
Across the state, nation and world
Washington state reported 76,836 cases on Sunday with 1,953 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., more than 6.2 million cases and more than 188,000 deaths have been reported as of Sunday, Johns Hopkins University data show. Globally, 26.9 million cases have been reported and about 881,000 people have died as of Sunday, the data show.
___
(c)2020 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)
Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.