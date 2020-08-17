Thurston County ended the week with 76 COVID-19 cases, the lowest weekly total since 80 cases were reported in early July.
The weekly total included 10 new cases on Sunday, all of whom were female, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
Sunday's cases included five women in their 20s, which continues to be the age group with the largest number of confirmed cases in the county. Those 20-29 now account for 180 cases, or 21 percent of the overall total of 852.
Of the 852, 670 people have recovered or are recovering, 58 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, 11 have died and there are now four undisclosed congregate care setting outbreaks in the county.
County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek helped administer tests at three of these facilities and did not consider them a risk to public health, The Olympian reported.
The county has had six congregate care setting outbreaks overall, but Olympics West Retirement Inn in Tumwater and Infinite Care Adult Family Home in Lacey no longer have an ongoing COVID-19 situation, according to the county.
In the region
-- Pierce County announced 55 new cases on Sunday and no additional deaths. The county now has 6,048 cases and 132 deaths.
-- Lewis County added four more positive cases on Sunday to increase its overall total to 276 with four deaths. The new cases were a resident in their 70s, a resident in their 30s and two residents in their 20s.
-- Mason County is still reporting 274 cases with one death.
-- Grays Harbor County is reporting a total of 135 cases and three deaths.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state has reported 67,461 cases and 1,781 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., 5.4 million people have contracted the virus and 170,000 have died, Johns Hopkins University data show. Globally, 21.6 million cases and 775,000 deaths have been reported, the data show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.